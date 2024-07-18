Monero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70.88 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and $70.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.