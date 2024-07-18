Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,894 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 749,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,856. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

