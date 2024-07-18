Morgan Stanley Cuts Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target to $12.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Embecta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 697,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

