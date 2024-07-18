Morgan Stanley Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $9.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Nevro stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Nevro has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nevro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

