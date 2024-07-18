Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $273.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $228.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

