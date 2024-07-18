Morgan Stanley Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $293.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.94.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $291.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.