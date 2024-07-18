Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

FIVE stock traded down $25.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 15,693,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,478. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

