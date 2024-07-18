Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. 3,241,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,973. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,391,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

