Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 284.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $13.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.17. 3,383,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.