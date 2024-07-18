Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,841,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,162. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.63, a P/E/G ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

