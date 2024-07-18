Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $82.90 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

