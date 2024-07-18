Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,864 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 285.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $2,814,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

