Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 175,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 2,893,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,469. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

