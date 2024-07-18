Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

