Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 66,051 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,051 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

