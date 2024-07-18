Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,888. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.