Nano (XNO) Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Nano has a market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00587455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00112071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00248715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00070261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

