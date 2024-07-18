National Bank Financial Comments on Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Shares of AGI opened at C$23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.56. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.50.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.15, for a total transaction of C$115,748.50. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

