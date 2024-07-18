National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Sells $501,100.00 in Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

National Beverage stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.