National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.84

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 43295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

