Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Down 1.9%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 66,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 63,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.