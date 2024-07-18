Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $31,669.81

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $31,669.81 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

