Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 9.6%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 39,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 123,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 68.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.84.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

