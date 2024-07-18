NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 250,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 211,707 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

