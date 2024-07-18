Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGT shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

