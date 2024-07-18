NFT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,694.30 or 0.99986074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00072055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.