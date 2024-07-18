Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 54,754,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,414. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.