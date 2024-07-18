Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $27,168.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,057,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,488. The company has a market cap of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

