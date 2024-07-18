Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.35. 290,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $253.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

