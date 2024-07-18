North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOA. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NOA opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

