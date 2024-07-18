North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Buys £48,247.65 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 303 ($3.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.80. The company has a market cap of £416.17 million, a PE ratio of 15,150.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

