Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.