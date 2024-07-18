Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

