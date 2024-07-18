NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.
NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
