NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.