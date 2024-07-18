Notcoin (NOT) Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $232.72 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,026,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,026,914 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,026,914.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01580784 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $296,244,386.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

