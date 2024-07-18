Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $111.80

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.80, but opened at $107.81. Novartis shares last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 841,214 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.