NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $16.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.