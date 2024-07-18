NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $16.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NU
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
