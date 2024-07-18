NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.57. 2,387,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,839,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

