Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.