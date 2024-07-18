NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.23.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

