NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of NVR worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NVR by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $95.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8,407.66. 27,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,662.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,625.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7,555.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.