NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of NVR worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $108.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8,421.26. 16,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,625.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,555.84. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,640.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.