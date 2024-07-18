Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Cut to Underperform at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 260 ($3.37) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.84) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Ocado Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.88. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 278.17 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,017 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.79 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($129,673.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,442 shares of company stock worth $10,044,104. Corporate insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

