Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

