OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

