Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 5th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

