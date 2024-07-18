OMG Network 1-Day Volume Hits $15.68 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $38.99 million and $15.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00042399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

