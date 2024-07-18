OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

