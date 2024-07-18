Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. 1,687,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

