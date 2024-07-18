Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. 1,687,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

