One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.38. 37,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 92,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,000. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

